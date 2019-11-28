The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jennie Brandt, 45, 900 block of Posadas, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Zachary Craig, 36, 21000 block of Sandal Foot Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
David Dipiazza, 44, 1400 block of Cumberland Road, Venice. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: None.
Lee Donnelly, 40, 700 block of Barcelona Avenue, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
John Donnelly, 57, 400 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Wayne Guffey, 37, 3200 block of Nogal Terrace, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of property owner. Bond: $500.
Brittany Whitaker, 48, 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
