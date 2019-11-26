The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Austin Nicosia, 20, 400 block of Park Blvd., Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of alcohol by a person under 21. Bond: $240.
Todd Nottingham, 33, 1800 block of Bridge St., Englewood. Charge: possession of drug equipment. Bond: $500.
Jeremy Bousman, 42, 8400 block of Alam Road, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI, hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident with damage to property. Bond: $740.
Steve Deleon, 54, 6300 block of Munsin Ave., North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Michelle Miller, 42, 500 block of Alta Vista Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Robert Valerio, Jr., 57, 900 block of W. Windemere St., Venice. Charge: battery. Bond $25,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Matthew Sutton, 23, 3500 block of Eldron Ave., North Port. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use, driving while license suspended. Bond: $4,000.
Natall Vazquez, 27, 8700 block of Agress Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second degree. Bond: $120.
Nicholas Berry, 30, 8000 block of Cheseboro Ave., North Port.. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Rene Rolston, 38, 8400 block of Shumock Ave., North Port. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,500.
Fabian Parker, 28, 6900 block of Ketona Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Alanah Mazzucco, 38, 2700 block of Ridley Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of child neglect without great bodily harm. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Trinity Erwin, 30, 3600 block of LaPeer Ave., North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Jacqueline Francis, 53, 300 block of West Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: criminal mischief, damage to property, $1,000 or more. Bond: $500.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
