The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Miller, 26, 500 block of Lotus Street, North Port. Charge: possession or display of a canceled or revoked driver’s license. Bond: $2,000.
• Dylon Parisi, 20, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge; driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: None.
• Erika Salerno, 38, 1800 block of Norvell Street, North Port. Charge: Fraud, giving false ID to law enforcement official, no drivers license. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jorge Rodriguez, Jr. 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges; drug possession, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $1,620.
• Mary Thayer, 34, 2500 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: fraud, impersonation for public aid. Bond: $1,500.
• Alexis Baughman, 24, 4300 block of Badali Road, North Port. Charge: lewd lascivious behavior with victim age 12 to 16. Bond: None.
• Colleen Dietz, 36, 1700 block of Forest Road, Venice. Charge: petty theft, first degree, less than $300. Bond: $500.
• Mark Roberts, 32, 3200 block of Worthington Street, North Port. Charge: DUI and DUI refusal to submit to testing after license suspended. Bond; $620.
• Danielle Van Pelt, 34, 1000 block of Shasta Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second conviction. Bond; None.
• Nathaniel Mowatt, 18, 3300 block of Richardson Street, North Port. Charge; battery, touch or strike. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Peter Osenni, 63, 52000 block of Lincoln Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol, Venice, reported the following arrest:
• Robert Holt, 45, 5100 block of Maurbach Terrace, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $1,500
Compiled by Tom Harmening
