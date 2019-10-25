NORTH PORT — A 45-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident on Wednesday night in a residence near Bobcat Trail Golf Course.
Police arrested Wilfred Joseph on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of burglary with battery in the incident in the 3200 block of Vivian Road, North Port.
Joseph was booked into the Sarasota County Jail on Thursday without bond.
Police said a woman at the residence suffered cuts and several broken ribs. She was treated at Sarasota Memorial's North Port Emergency Room and released.
When she contacted police, the woman said she knew the man involved in the attack. Police surrounded the home and Joseph quickly surrendered.
The investigation is continuing.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Rachael Giammona, 33, 400 block of Pineview Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Roland Hembree, 49. 3300 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Nicole Briley, 37, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
• Janet Hoffman, 51, 1100 block of Nackman Road, North Port. Charges: trafficking in illegal drugs, two counts of sale or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia. Bond: $42,000.
• Jeffrey Hillman, 49, 5000 block of Bonnet Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI, second offense. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kimberly Acosta, 22, 400 block of Baynard Drive, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Emiliano Morales, 66, 1000 block of Elaine Street, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of marijuana, possession of drug equipment. Bond: none.
• Brian Neu, 41, 500 block of Peach Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $10,000.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
