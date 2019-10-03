The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Wesley Benoit, 40, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood.  Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Robert Bennett, 61, 8300 block of Olster Drive, North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years of age or older, tampering in a third degree felony investigation. Bond: $7,500.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

