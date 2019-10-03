The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Wesley Benoit, 40, 3200 block of Cindy Lane, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Bennett, 61, 8300 block of Olster Drive, North Port. Charges: battery on a person 65 years of age or older, tampering in a third degree felony investigation. Bond: $7,500.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.