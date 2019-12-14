The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

James Dethloff, 29, 1000 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner, petty theft, second degree. Bond; $1,000.

Jonas Edmond, 20, 2000 block of Cartright Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dylan Rogers, 27, 1400 block of Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Ronald Peplau, 54, 8000 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI.  Bond: $120.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

