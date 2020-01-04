The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ronald Woodmansee, 60, 4000 block of Bella Donna Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated animal cruelty. Bond: None.
Gary Descisciolo, 57, 1300 block of North River Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
Raheem Dawson, 25, 2400 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed, battery. Bond; $2,000.
Lawrence Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $25,000.
Lauren Strauss, 28, 4000 block of Vermont Lane, North Port. Charges: grand theft of a firearm, carrying a unlicensed firearm. Bond: $3,000.
Daniel Statetzny, 39, 100 block of Church Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $8,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Carpenter,18, 6000 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Mark Barcia, 41, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges; six counts of DUI. Bond: None.
Cassandra Cody, 20, 900 block of Gillespie Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Anthony Chelnokov, 21, 12000 block of Mira Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree. Bond: $120.
Gordon Beckett, 47, 2700 block of Vizza Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Brandon Clark, 32, 4000 block of Vermont Lane, Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jaclyn Kasunik, 41, 1700 block of Claw Street, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Ashley Cosh, 35, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charge; possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dawn Faynor, 55, 500 block of Spur Street, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Brandan Stearns, 40, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.