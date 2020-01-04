The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Ronald Woodmansee, 60, 4000 block of Bella Donna Drive, North Port. Charge: aggravated animal cruelty. Bond: None.

Gary Descisciolo, 57, 1300 block of North River Road, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Raheem Dawson, 25, 2400 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charges:  burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, unarmed, battery. Bond; $2,000.

Lawrence Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $25,000.

Lauren Strauss, 28, 4000 block of Vermont Lane, North Port. Charges: grand theft of a firearm, carrying a unlicensed firearm. Bond: $3,000.

Daniel Statetzny, 39, 100 block of Church Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $8,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Carpenter,18, 6000 block of Carovel Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Mark Barcia, 41, 1100 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges; six counts of DUI. Bond: None.

Cassandra Cody, 20, 900 block of Gillespie Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Anthony Chelnokov, 21, 12000 block of Mira Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree. Bond: $120.

Gordon Beckett, 47, 2700 block of Vizza Lane, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Brandon Clark, 32, 4000 block of Vermont Lane, Sarasota. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Jaclyn Kasunik, 41, 1700 block of Claw Street, Venice. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

Ashley Cosh, 35, 3300 block of Bohio Street, North Port. Charge; possession of cocaine with intent to sell. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dawn Faynor, 55, 500 block of Spur Street, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Brandan Stearns, 40, 1000 block of Hope Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

