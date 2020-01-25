The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Gerald Brancik, 55, 100 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: fraud, requesting a refund with false receipt. Bond: $120.
Bruce Cuthbert Jr., 43, 8100 block of Agress Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Ronald Chamberlain, 46, 2000 block of Marrietta Lane, North Port. Charges: hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to property, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Robins, 40, 9000 block of Carnation Avenue, Englewood. Charge; driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
