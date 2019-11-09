The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Ryan Belden, 31, 1200 block of Gulf Drive in Englewood. Charges: DUI, failure to submit to breath testing. Bond: $620.
• Ashley Lindeborn, 35, 1100 block of San Mateo Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: None.
• Manuel Diaz Archilla, 46, 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI, failure to submit to breath testing, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $1,120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Holly Williams, 61, 6200 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
