The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• Ryan Belden, 31, 1200 block of Gulf Drive in Englewood.  Charges: DUI, failure to submit to breath testing. Bond: $620.

• Ashley Lindeborn, 35, 1100 block of San Mateo Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: None.

• Manuel Diaz Archilla, 46, 1900 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: DUI, failure to submit to breath testing, driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $1,120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Holly Williams, 61,  6200 block of Freemont Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

