The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ellaina Klinger, 38, 100 block of Church Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Katherine Meacham, 46, 500 block of LaGorce Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft, firearm. Bond: none.
Jonathan Dillard, 45, 4800 block of Jacaranda Heights Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny, petty theft, criminal mischief, intoxication in a public place causing disorder. Bond: $360.
Jessica Fierros, 33, 1400 block of Hampstead Avenue, North Port. Charges: selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Rudy Butler Jr., 33, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Alexis Harlow, 24, 4500 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.
William Hollingsworth, 51, 4100 block of Trekell Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
