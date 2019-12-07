The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Nemechek, 35, 5000 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny, theft less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property. Bond: $75,000.
Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Ryan Belden, 31, 1200 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges; resisting an officer with violence, driving with license suspended, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $7,000.
Steven Larson, 43, 3600 S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charges: three counts of fraud, use of ID without consent of anther person. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Patrick Love, Jr., 39, 1000 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
