The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rudy Butler, 33, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood: Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Jasmine Freeman, 32. 10000 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Englewood. Charge; battery. Bond: none.
Shalissa Mitchell, 20, 5000 block of LaFrance Avenue, North Port. Charge: hit and run, hitting an unattended vehicle without leaving a note. Bond: $120.
Jessica Reyes, 25, 6000 block of Stardust Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Mary Walters, 57, 400 block of Briarwood, Venice. Charges: battery, child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Eric Clappe, 31, 8700 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
