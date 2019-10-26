The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Danny Annace, 32, 8400 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: None.
• John Fahey, 26, 5200 block of Raulina Boulevard, North Port. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.
• Daniel Ponomarenko, 29, 1100 block of Duquesne Road, Venice. Charges: petty theft, trafficking in stolen property, giving false information to a pawnbroker. Bond: None
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Olena Evans, 56, 1600 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charge; first degree petty theft. Bond: None.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
