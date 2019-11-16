The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Danielle Wolcott, 37, 4700 block of Black Egret Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Colleen Taylor, 39, 3600 block of Laslo Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $5,000.
Vallerie Rogers, 28, 1600 block of West Neponsit Drive, Venice. Charges: eluding police, failure to obey order to stop. Bond: $1,500.
Ashley Harper, 35, 7200 block of East Miniola Drive, Englewood. Charges: controlled substance possession, drug paraphernalia possession, possession of a legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
Daniel Delong, 64, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: forty counts of possession of child pornography. Bond: none.
Duane Muncie, 49, 300 block of Elm Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond: $56,000.
Crystal Ouellette, 20, 200 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charge: burglary of an occupied structure. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Trevor Benson, 28, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge carrying a concealed firearm in violation of probation. Bond: none.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
