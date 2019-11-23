The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Brittany Dietzen, 30, 1900 block of San Silvestro Drive, Venice. Charges: illegal use of credit cards, battery, damage to property, under $1,000. Bond: $2,500.
Marlene Hogeland, 73, 5800 block of Adams Road, Venice. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Tammy Lunn, 40, 7500 block of Hanchey Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
Katrina Endy, 18, 6600 block of Carouel Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
