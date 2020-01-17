The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Linda Aarden, 31, 1400 block of Norvell Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Dylan Depolito, 21, 4000 block of Flint Drive, North Port. Charge: fraud, uttering a false document. Bond: $1,500.

Justin Lentini, 33, 100 block of Auster Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $5,000.

Anthony Schmidt, 53, 500 block of Alta Vista Avenue, Englewood. Charge: burglary of a unoccupied structure. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Timothy Byrnes, 29, 6000 block of Merril Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of fraud, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, fraudulent use of personal identification. Bond: None.

-- Compiled by Tom Harmening.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments