The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, larceny, theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.

James White, 61, 6000 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: contracting without a license. Bond: $20,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jennah Funkhouser, 21, 4500 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charge: battery on a law enforcement officer. Bond: None.

Raymond Dunlop, 49, 3600 block of Bula Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

- Compiled by Tom Harmening.

