The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Carol Ahmann, 68, 100 block of Toscavilla Boulevard, North Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Brian Carpenter, 37, 100 block of Idle Sands Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle without a license, driving while license suspended. Bond: None.
Sara Walker, 29, 1900 block of Roadway Street, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $21,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Lewis Bray, 58, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.
The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:
Nicole Carlson, 37, 7300 block of Skycrest Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.