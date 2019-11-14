The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Carol Ahmann, 68, 100 block of Toscavilla Boulevard, North Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Brian Carpenter, 37, 100 block of Idle Sands Drive, Venice. Charges: DUI, failure to register motor vehicle, operating a motorcycle without a license, driving while license suspended. Bond: None.

Sara Walker, 29, 1900 block of Roadway Street, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $21,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Lewis Bray, 58, 6000 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer with violence. Bond: $1,500.

The Longboat Key Police Department reported the following arrest:

Nicole Carlson, 37, 7300 block of Skycrest Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments