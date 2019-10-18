The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Nicholas Bennett, 23, Hatchett Creek Street, Venice. Charge: Probation violation - original charge: aggravated assault with weapon without intent to kill. Bond: None.
Matthew Brady, 700 block of Sesame Street, Englewood. Charges: grand theft, less than $5,000, criminal mischief, under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.
Nicole DelGrado, 37, 5800 block of Espinola Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $3,500.
Corey Hughes, 36, 1200 block of Groveland, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $1,500.
Eric McKenzie, Jr., 25, 1700 block of North Cranberry Boulevard, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: None.
Robin Reese, 54, 1500 block of Key West Court, Englewood. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Andrew Grove, 23, 7900 block of Sydney Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Marina Lyakhovetsky, 40, 8600 block of Shumock Avenue, North Port. Charge: neglect of a child: unattended child in motor vehicle in excess of 15 minutes. Bond: $120.
Arthur Pierce, 58, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge; resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Michael Wishart, 52, 300 block of San Lorenzo Avenue. North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Taylor Hundley, 18, 7400 block of Blutter Road, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond; $120.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
