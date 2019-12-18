The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jerry Andrews, 48, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charges: sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old, distribution of obscene material to a minor. Bond: none.
Austin Nicosia, 20, 400 block of Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams. Bond: none.
Shandra Povec, 33, 7000 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $360.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephanie Mazzeo, 30, 3000 block of Garlenda Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Edward McMahon, 46, 1000 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, DUI. Bond: $1,620.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.