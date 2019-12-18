The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jerry Andrews, 48, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charges: sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old, distribution of obscene material to a minor. Bond: none.

Austin Nicosia, 20, 400 block of Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams. Bond: none.

Shandra Povec, 33, 7000 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $360.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephanie Mazzeo, 30, 3000 block of Garlenda Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Edward McMahon, 46, 1000 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, DUI. Bond: $1,620.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments