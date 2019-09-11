The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Derrick King, 35, 5400 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense,  Bond: $35,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.

• Olivia Burbage, 19, 8600 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

• Gerald Beauchamp, 18, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: None.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

