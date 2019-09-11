The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Derrick King, 35, 5400 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: battery, second or subsequent offense, Bond: $35,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charge: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner. Bond: $500.
• Olivia Burbage, 19, 8600 block of Alam Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
• Gerald Beauchamp, 18, 5100 block of Greenwood Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: None.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.