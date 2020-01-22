The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:,

Jacob Crowder, 36, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: no motor vehicle registration. Bond: $500.

Karen Howlings, 52, 1300 block of Cambridge Drive, Venice. Charge: fraud, rental of property. Bond: none.

Jeffrey Lee, 42, Drive, 100 block of Malvern Drive, Venice. Charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure, unarmed. Bond: $1,500.

Robert McKenzie Jr., 28, 100 block of Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charges; two counts of grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nichole Yoho, 30, 4300 block of Arobea Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of driving while license suspended. Bond: $240.

Alexander Concepcion, 28, 5300 block of Trekell Street, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill. Bond: None.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

