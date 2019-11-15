The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Scott Ball, 52, 300 block of South Ravenna Street, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $15,000.
Marc Chase, 21, 6100 block of Hoffman Street, North Port. Charges: possession and/or use of drug equipment, trespassing. Bond: none.
John Lewis Jr., 51, 800 block of Laurel Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond: $2,620.
Alan Reliford, 25, 3000 block of Idlewood Street, North Port. Charge: grand theft. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Christopher Allen, 35, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $25,000
Compiled by Tom Harmening
