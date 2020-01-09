The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rozzalynd Arkenav, 42, 2000 block of Logan Road, Venice. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended. Bond: none.
Frank Broz, 44, 600 block of Dolphin Avenue, Venice. Charge; possession of narcotics equipment. Bond: $3,000.
Sean King, 32, 1800 block of Neptune Drive, Englewood. Charge: violation of injunction, stalking. Bond: none.
Teshana Martek, 26, 100 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of controlled substance without a prescription, use of two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Christopher Williams, 25, 1300 block of Chamberlain Boulevard, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: none.
Rodrigo Arroyo, 22, 8500 block of Raoul Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied building, criminal mischief, over $200. Bond: $8,000.
Kathleen Locke, 49, 4800 block of Flamlau Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
