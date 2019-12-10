The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Ciera Seriven, 32, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue. North Port. Charge: petty theft, second conviction. Bond: $2,500.
Daniel Singh, 32, 2000 block of Hopwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, violating restrictions of driver's license. Bond: $240.
Arthur Pierce, 58, 4800 block of Grove Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second-degree, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Marvel, 64, 1600 block of Nell Street, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended, displaying canceled or revoked license. Bond: $240.
Carlos Smith, 47, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon. Fine: $7,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Craig Rumph, 21, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession , intent to sell with 1,000 feet of a school, use or display weapon during a felony. Bond: $15,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Craig Hancy, 18, 2000 block of Snapdragon Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
