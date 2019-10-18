The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:

Craig Rumph, 21, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charges: display of a firearm during a felony, marijuana possession with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, driving while license suspended, habitual offender. Bond: $10,500.

Amanda Elrod, 37, 100 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Arthur Pierce, 58, 4800 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge; larceny, petty theft, third offense. Bond: $20,000.

Michael Hagood, 44, 1009 block of Hatchett Creek Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, canceled or revoked. Bond: $5,013.

Linda Lopez-Eckert, 58, 1800 block of Batella Drive, Venice. Charges: two counts of narcotics equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $4,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Olena Evans, 56, 1600 block of Papillon Street, North Port. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $2,000.

Lisa Krim, 50, 1300 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Anthony Pellegrini, 61, 200 block of East Miami Avenue, Venice. Charge: failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Robert Alteri, 22, 200 block of South New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Tom Harmening.

