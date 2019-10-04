The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Anthony Miller, 26, 500 block of Lotus Street, North Port. Charge: possession or display of a canceled or revoked driver's license. Bond: $2,000.
• Dylon Parisi, 20, 5300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge; driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: None.
• Erika Salerno, 38, 1800 block of Norvell Street, North Port. Charge: Fraud, giving false ID to law enforcement official, no drivers license. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jorge Rodriguez, Jr. 13000 block of Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges; drug possession, possession of a synthetic cannabinoid, driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $1,620.
• Mary Thayer, 34, 2500 block of Salford Boulevard, North Port. Charge: fraud, impersonation for public aid. Bond: $1,500.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
