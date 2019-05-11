The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Michael Aiken, 57, 400 block of Flamingo Drive, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Katherine Doherty, 29, 400 block of Auburn Lakes Circle, Venice. Charges: three counts of selling methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a specified area, two counts of selling synthetic narcotics with 1,000 feet of a specified area, and using a two-way electronic device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $89,000.
• Laurence Hastings, 31, 4600 block of Forlono Circle, North Port. Charge: battery by a person detained. Bond: $1,500.
• Justin Hayes, 29, 500 block of Yale Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
• Peter Sommeling, 41, 600 block of E. Bird Bay Road, Venice. Charge: using the ID of another person without consent. Bond: $1,500.
• Jason Westmoreland, 42, 2200 block of Mistletoe Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $7,500.
• Cotie Wilkie, 33, 100 block of Tampa Avenue, Venice. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug equipment, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana possession and driving while license is suspended. Bond: $5,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Daniel Amadormartinez, 33, 8400 block of Drolet Avenue, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
• Tyler Kirby, 18, 6000 block of Otis Road, North Port. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior with victim age 12 to 16. Bond: $7,500.
• Julian Kosinsky, 21, 4600 block of Targee Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Zenon Resendiz Cabrera, 32, 1100 block of Ring Street, North Port. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
- Compiled by Tom Harmening
