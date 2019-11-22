The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Cailey Dills, 20, 1700 block of Sandy Court, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, first offense. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Reggie Adams, 43, 8400 block of Alan Avenue. Charge: battery, resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.

Robert Bales, 26, 4700 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charge: lewd, lascivious behavior before a child less than 12 years old. Bond: none.

Elmer Keeton, 55, 9000 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

Pedro Peta Jr., 34, 5200 block of Grobe Street, North Port. Charges: battery, violation of a protective domestic violence injunction. Bond: none.

Jamie Proffitt, 37, 2400 block of Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense, failure to register motor vehicle, possession of drug equipment. Bond: $2,120.

Jenna Spitler, 29, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charges: possession of a  controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

Eric Whitehead, 35, 800 block of Wright Street, Englewood. Charge: larceny, petty theft, second-degree, third offense. Bond: $1,500.

Chase Young, 35, 300 block of Flamingo Road, Venice. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $120.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Adam Felt, 30, 500 block of Parkdale Mews, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments