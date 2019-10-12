The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Noah Brooks, 22, 400 block of Treasure Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of cocaine sales, schedule II, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.
Brian Friedman, 27, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Isaac Maldonado, 72, 400 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree and third degree. Bond: $1,500.
Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of The Esplanade, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Lance Owens, 39, 3600 block of Candia Street, North Port. Charges: assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.
Matthew Schwartz, 35, 3700 block of Shalimar Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
John Censullo Jr, 35, 1000 block of Capri Isles Drive, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and/or use. petit larceny, second degree, first offense. Bond: $2,120.
Compiled by Tom Harmening.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.