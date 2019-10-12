The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Noah Brooks, 22, 400 block of Treasure Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of cocaine sales, schedule II, use of a two-way communications device to facilitate a felony. Bond: $16,500.

Brian Friedman, 27, 200 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Isaac Maldonado, 72, 400 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: larceny, petit theft, second degree and third degree. Bond: $1,500.

Michael Smith, 38, 500 block of The Esplanade, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Lance Owens, 39, 3600 block of Candia Street, North Port. Charges: assault with intent to commit a felony, battery, touch or strike (domestic). Bond: None.

Matthew Schwartz, 35, 3700 block of Shalimar Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

John Censullo Jr, 35, 1000 block of Capri Isles Drive, Venice.  Charges: cocaine possession, drug equipment possession and/or use. petit larceny, second degree, first offense. Bond: $2,120.

Compiled by Tom Harmening.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments