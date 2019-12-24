The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Addison Turkovics, 24, 400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.

Ronald Robak, 49, 2000 block of Arkansas Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Ann Shaefer, 46, 800 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

Jason Brunt, 38, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Timothy Defreitas, 64, 1100 bloc of Capels Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

David Pemberton, Jr., 40, 3000 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree. Bond: 5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Nickolas Calvano, 23, 4400 block of Sabrina Terrace, North Port. Charges: grand theft, less than $5,000, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement official. Bond: none.

Michael Crea, 57, 8500 block of Pickwick Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.

Darlene Forsten, 47, 7000 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.

Dallas Powell Jr., 44, 12000 block of South Suarez Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Justin Koch, 41, 300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.

William Trimmer, 41, 1200 block of Barbara Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

