The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
Jennifer McClelland, 38, 500 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled device without a prescription. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Tinsley, 40, 4000 block of Zamita Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Ralph Payette, 61, 4200 block of Skyway Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill. Bond: $15,000.
William Davila, 44, 5000 block of LaFrance Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied building, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.
Katelyn Lewis, 28, 6000 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Submitted by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.