The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Jennifer McClelland, 38, 500 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled device without a prescription. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Robert Tinsley, 40, 4000 block of Zamita Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Ralph Payette, 61, 4200 block of Skyway Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill. Bond: $15,000.

William Davila, 44, 5000 block of LaFrance Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied building, grand theft, less than $5,000.  Bond: None.

Katelyn Lewis, 28, 6000 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Submitted by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments