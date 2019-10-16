The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jacob Richey, 26, 24000 block of Marius Road, North Port. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: None.
Shane Smithburger, 38, 4600 block of Manila Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery, commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $10,000.
Thomas VanPelt, 36, 400 block of Tanager Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of video voyeurism, 19-year-old or older. Bond: $3,000.
Martin Washington, 40, 100 block of Tulane Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Thomas Savage, 53, 1000 block of North Cypress Point Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: None.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
