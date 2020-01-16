The North Port Police are looking for a suspect who robbed the Circle K store, 1060 Plantation Blvd.

The armed robbery happened at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14. The suspect was described as being 5-feet 5-inches, black with gold teeth. He was wearing a ski mask and carrying a pistol and a backpack. He was believed to be in a light-colored four-door vehicle that was last seen headed toward Toledo Blade Boulevard. 

Anyone with information should call 941-429-7322 or email JKeller@northportpd.com.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Justin Rogulski, 28, 7000 block of Crock Avenue, North Port. Charges: assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill, criminal mischief. Bond: none.

Stephen O'Connor, 71, 3600 block of Lakewood Boulevard, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Steven Cristella, 28, 3700 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port.  Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

