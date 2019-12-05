The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Johnee Culler, 24, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Melanie Masalko, 32, 8400 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.
Theresa Patten, 45, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charges: fraud, uttering a false instrument, larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
John Spencer, 49, 3200 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: petit theft, third conviction. Bond: None.
Brittany Whitaker, 48, 13750 West Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Viktor Orekhov, 63, 2700 block of Pretzel Lane, North Port. Charges: assault with a deadly weapon, without intention to kill. Resisting a law enforcement officer with violence. Bond: None.
Daniel DeWitt, 80, 8200 block of Galbut Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of violating domestic protective violence injunction. Bond; $10,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Guillermo Meyzen, Jr., 45, 5000 block of Simrack Street, North Port. Charges: two counts heroin, sale, manufacture or deliver. Bond: None.
Craig Rumph, 21, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.
