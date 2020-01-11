The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Dominick Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding, criminal mischief under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.

Shaun Sparks, 30, 1000 Hope Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.

Albert Wright, 75, 1100 Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

