The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Dominick Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charges: tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding, criminal mischief under $1,000. Bond: $2,000.
Shaun Sparks, 30, 1000 Hope Street, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Albert Wright, 75, 1100 Bird Bay Way, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.