The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Larry Boydston, 18, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: larceny, petit theft. Bond: none.
Sebastian Childress, 19, 4600 block of Italy Avenue, North Port. Charge; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of DUI. Bond: $2,120.
Diontrez Johnson, 27, 3400 block of Eagle Pass Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Cable, 47, 3300 block of Delhart Court, North Port. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: none.
