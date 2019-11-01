The Sarasota Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

• Kevin Miller, 27, 6200 block of Tallmage Way, North Port. Charge: violation of a protective domestic violence injunction. Bond: $10,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jonathan Ortiz, III, 32, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charges: larceny, petty theft, first degree, resisting an officer without violence, resisting arrest, recovery of property. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Lacey Shaver, 31, 1100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments