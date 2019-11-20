Staff Report
Art & Design Show Sarasota, formerly the Sarasota Craft Show, returns to Sarasota, Dec. 6-8 at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., in Sarasota.
Now in its 12th year, the Art & Design Show Sarasota features exceptional works in fashion, decorative fiber, wearable art, leather, jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood, painting and sculpture by more than 80 of the nation’s top artists.
Starting this year, admission is free to the public. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 and 7, and 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Dec. 8. For directions or information about the venue, call 941-365-0818. For more information about the artists and the event, call 845-355-2400, or visit www.artanddesign showsarasota.com.
Art & Design Show Sarasota is produced by Richard Rothbard and his wife Joanna, who are hailed as leaders in promoting artists and artisans working in the contemporary fine arts and crafts industry. The Rothbards produce some of the most innovative fine craft shows in the country, including the Berkshires Arts Festival, the Art & Design & Fashion Fair at the Nassau County Museum of Art, and the Red Bank Art Festival in New Jersey.
This popular show charged admission in previous years. It may have changed its entrance policy but the commitment behind it remains the same.
Last year’s three-day show attracted more than 4,000 visitors. Continuing to build on that success, organizers have been busy with their rigorous process of selecting the 80+ artists and artisans for the 2019 show.
This is considered the longest running indoor art event in the state of Florida.
For more information about Art & Design Show Sarasota, call 845-661-1221 or visit www.artand designshowsarasota.com.
