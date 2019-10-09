Art & Design Show Sarasota, formerly the Sarasota Craft Show, returns to Sarasota, Dec. 6-8, at Robarts Arena, 3000 Ringling Blvd., in Sarasota.
Now in its 12th year, Art & Design Show Sarasota features exceptional works in fashion, decorative fiber, wearable art, leather, jewelry, glass, ceramics, wood, painting and sculpture by more than 80 of the nation’s top artists.
Starting this year, admission is free to the public. Hours are 10 a.m.to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and Saturday, Dec. 7, and 10 a.m.to 4:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 8. For directions or information about the venue, please call 941-365-0818. For more information about the artists and the event, call 845-355-2400, or visit www.artanddesignshowsarasota.com.
Art & Design Show Sarasota is produced by Richard and Joanna Rothbard, who are recognized as leaders in promoting artists and artisans working in the contemporary fine arts and crafts industry. The Rothbards produce some of the most innovative fine craft shows in the country, including the Berkshires Arts Festival, the Art & Design & Fashion Fair at the Nassau County Museum of Art, and the Red Bank Art Festival in New Jersey.
This popular show charged admission in previous years. Why eliminate that fee now?
“This show emerged in an era of robust appreciation for fine art, inventive crafts and inspiring design,” Richard Rothbard said. “Clients who valued top quality work had no problem with a modest entrance fee. While their art appreciation hasn’t gone away, we now face competition from pop-up outdoor shows. The art world has changed, and we changed with it.”
Art & Design Show Sarasota may have changed its entrance policy but the commitment behind it remains the same.
“We love bringing artists and art connoisseurs together,” Rothbard said. “Our artists count on Sarasota’s discriminating art market. Our show brings in some of the nation’s and the region’s best artists, and Sarasota’s arts community knows it. They look forward to this show every year. It’s like a family reunion for creators and the people who value their work — a true meeting of the minds.”
Rothbard added that an air-conditioned, indoor venue with unlimited free parking is the civilized way to go.
“Outdoor art fairs can be crowded and brutally hot,” he said. “Our indoor ambiance is more like a welcoming oasis. It’s cool on every level.
“You can take your time and have real conversations with the artists about their work,” he said. “And Mother Nature won’t ruin that conversation if she gets in a bad mood, thanks to the air-conditioned environment. The sun’s not beating down on you — or hiding behind clouds. Artists can literally show their work in the best light.”
Last year’s three-day show attracted more than 4,000 visitors. Continuing to build on that success, Rothbard and his team have been busy with their rigorous process of selecting the 80+ artists and artisans for the 2019 show.
This is considered the longest running indoor art event in the state of Florida.
“We are always excited to see the high caliber of work being produced by the participating artists from this area,” Rothbard said.
For more information about Art & Design Show Sarasota, call 845-661-1221 or visit www.artanddesignshowsarasota.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.