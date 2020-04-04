SARASOTA — Art Center Sarasota’s “Off the Wall Web,” is an online fundraising exhibit, offering a chance to purchase original 5’’ x 7’’ one-of-a-kind postcard art created by renowned local and national artists.
This virtual gallery replaces Art Center Sarasota’s original “Off the Wall” postcard exhibition and sales event, which was scheduled for March 13, but cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The exhibit’s 197 works are now all displayed online. The creations are all anonymous; the artist’s name will be revealed upon receipt of the purchase. All postcards are sold for $50 each; proceeds benefit Art Center Sarasota’s programs.
John Pirman and Steve Tetreault are the co-chairs of this virtual exhibition. Pirman notes that, “This is a great opportunity for art collectors — both longtime collectors and beginners — to snag a wonderful piece of original work of art at a very affordable price.
“It’s the best of all worlds,” adds Tetreault. “The collector gains a valuable work of art; the artist gains recognition for his or her donation and, possibly, a new collector, and Art Center Sarasota receives needed funding for its valuable programs.”
“This exhibition serves many purposes,” says Lisa Berger, Art Center Sarasota’s executive director. “It’s a way of maintaining a presence while our physical space is closed to the public. Patrons receive exceptional original art without ever leaving their homes. We get a lifeline to support that we need now more than ever.”
Coming in the next few weeks are virtual videos of the current exhibits which will be posted on Art Center Sarasota’s website at artsarasota.org/currentexhibitions.
Current exhibits on view by video will be: “JAVO” is a solo show by Sarasota artist and illustrator Javier Rodriguez. “The Razor’s Edge” is a solo exhibit of whimsical cut-paper artworks by Sarasota-based artist Philomena Marano. “The Stories Within” showcases work by Cuban artists, Miguel Saludes & Alvaro Labañino. Their art explores unity and heterogeneity in contemporary America. “Uncharted” is an exhibition of works in all media juried by Tom Stephens.
To purchase the Off the Web postcards, visit artsarasota.org/off-the-wall-postcards.
