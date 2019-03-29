Art Explorer’s Club

The Visual Arts Center, 210 Maud St., Punta Gorda will host the Art Explorer’s Club, summer camp for ages 8 to 14 from June 10 to July 19. Each day of camp will immerse students in a unique art experience with a different media, instructor and project in drawing, pottery, jewelry, clay, watercolor and more. Each of the four weeklong sessions will revolve around a different creative theme. Parents can sign their kids up for just one or all four weeks of camp, at $85 per week.

Register at www.VisualArtCenter.org. Scholarship applications available.

2019 Art Explorer's Club Summer Camp at the Visual Arts Center June 10 - July 19

DATES

Session 1: June 10 - 14

Session 2: June 17 - 21

Session 3: July 8 - 21

Session 4: July 15 – 19

TIMES

Ages 8 to 10 (Elementary): Monday - Friday, 9 a.m. - noon

Ages 11 to 14 (Middle): Monday - Friday, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.

