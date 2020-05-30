ENGLEWOOD — The Hermitage Artist Retreat will have its two signature fundraising events.
The Artful Lobster is 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Nov. 14 at the Hermitage’s campus on Manasota Key.
The Hermitage Greenfield Prize Dinner, is 6-8:30 p.m. April 11, at Michael’s On East in Sarasota. It will honor the 2021 prize recipient, according to a news release.
Details for the events will be announced later this summer, along with any changes made due to COVID-19.
“Now in its 12th year, the Artful Lobster serves as a kickoff to the season for many in our community, raising valuable funds for the Hermitage’s nationally renowned artist residency program,” the news release said. “This signature event, which takes place on the Hermitage’s beautiful beachfront campus, features performances by Hermitage Fellows and a lobster feast by Michael’s On East.”
Each April, the Hermitage Artist Retreat hosts the Greenfield Prize dinner. It celebrates the jury-selected prize recipient of the prestigious award. It is going into its 13th year.
“The Hermitage Greenfield Prize includes a six-week Hermitage residency and a $30,000 commission. The distinguished honor rotates annually among theater, music, and visual art. The 2020 Hermitage Greenfield Prize was awarded to visual artist Jennifer Packer, and the 2021 prize will be presented to a theater artist,” the news release states. “The Hermitage continues its spring fundraising campaign through June, with every gift being matched dollar-for-dollar up to $150,000. To make a donation, or to hear from Hermitage Fellows about their experience, visit HermitageArtistRetreat.org.”
