This mural, made by Robert Casler out of objects he found after Hurricane Ian, depicts a radar image of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall on Sept. 28, 2022. Casler is auctioning off the piece and plans to donate the money raised to a hurricane relief fund.
Robert Casler created a mural he hopes will help hurricane victims in Englewood. He has started an online auction and plans to donate the proceeds to a hurricane fund.
PHOTO PROVIDED BY ROBERT CASLER
This mural, made by Robert Casler out of objects he found after Hurricane Ian, depicts a radar image of the Category 4 storm as it made landfall on Sept. 28, 2022. Casler is auctioning off the piece and plans to donate the money raised to a hurricane relief fund.
ENGLEWOOD — Robert Casler hopes his art can boost Englewood.
Like everyone else, Casler is picking up after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc upon Englewood and surrounding communities.
He, too, has been battered by the storm.
“There’s a shared feeling of helplessness,” he said he’s heard from many of those who went through the storm. “Community spirit can help us get through this.”
Plucking materials out of the wreckage in the wake of Ian, Casler created a mural that he hopes to auction off so he can donate the proceeds to the nonprofit Gulf Coast Community Foundation’s hurricane disaster relief fund.
The mural itself, now on display at the Pioneer Plaza, 325 W. Dearborn St., portrays a radar still shot of Hurricane Ian engulfing a map outline of Florida.
More importantly, Casler calls out for hope.
“Together We Shall Overcome!” is the message the mural has for those survivors who need a boost or overwelmed by the storm.
Casler is an artist and artisan whose work can be found on RenovareArt.com.
The auction started this week and will continue to Dec. 10. He’s asks for a minimum bid of $1,000 for the mural. He can imagine it finding a home in a local restaurant or other business where it can be emblematic of Englewood’s spirit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.