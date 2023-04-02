Miami artist Jacqueline Roch was an Artist in Residence for the National Park Service Centennial, which allowed her to paint in all eleven of Florida’s national parks. Currently, she is an Artist in Residence at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge.
From palm trees to mangoes, Florida offers great natural beauty. That’s what Such inspires Miami-based artist Jacqueline Roch most in her work.
Roch coined the term “tropical realism” to describe her style, which is full of rich colors detailing the tropical environment of Florida. With her soft pastels, Roch creates beautiful artworks of national parks, flowers and seashells, but she is most well known for her mango pieces.
Roch has won a number of awards through the years with her art, recently including second place at the Beaux Arts Festival in 2022 and third place at the Coconut Grove Arts Festival in 2023.
As far as her biggest inspiration, Roch states that it is South Florida itself. Roch did not realize how much the state meant to her until she had to work in New York City for a period of time.
“Leaving Miami is what it took for me to fall in love with Miami,” Roch said.
Finding your muse for art is one of the greatest challenges as an artist though.
“Technique is technique. Talent is talent,” Roch continued. “But what are you going to do with it? You have to stay true to yourself.”
What Roch enjoys just as much as creating art is teaching art. She studied art education at the University of Miami and Florida International University, and has years of experience teaching at the elementary level. Currently, Roch teaches at the private Fisher Island Day School.
“I’m the type of teacher that shows that nothing is perfect and that there’s no such thing as a mistake,” Roch continued.
Roch teaches her students that art is the love of creating something.
“When you see the excitement — when the kids are happy with something that they’ve done or they feel good about what they have just done — it’s just the best feeling,” Roch said.
When it comes to her own art, Roch describes herself as a “selfish” painter. She only paints what she likes and what makes her happy, and the beauty of the natural world around her is what makes Roch the happiest. When it comes to other people viewing her art, she hopes that they may be able to connect with it on a personal level.
“I’m finding moments in our crazy days that can bring us maybe a second of joy or gratitude, and allow us to be mindful and be in the moment,” Roch stated.
While her main medium is pastel, Roch also does plein air oil painting, where she ventures out to the Everglades and Big Cypress, painting whatever the landscapes show her. In 2016 and 2017, Roch was even an Artist in Residence for the National Park Service Centennial, which allowed her to paint in all eleven of Florida’s national parks.
Recently, Roch became an Artist in Residence at the J.N. “Ding” Darling National Wildlife Refuge—another popular spot for her plein air paintings. There, she started her “Remedy” painting series.
“This whole thing has been very healing for me,” Roch said. After facing a hard couple of years, ‘Remedy ‘became a therapeutic project for her. “I come out here on my own. I paint by myself. I feel very connected out in nature.”
However, shortly after she set up her exhibition at the refuge, Hurricane Ian struck and cut the event short. Luckily, her pieces were among the first things recovered.
To make up for that, Roch’s residency with the refuge has been extended to June of 2024. She will be present for the reopening of “Ding” Darling on April 4, as well as for the conservation carnival for “Ding” Darling Day on April 22.
“Ding” Darling is planning for more programming at the refuge this fall. In addition, Roch is planning another exhibit, which may include pieces inspired by places that no longer exist or have been altered by Hurricane Ian, such as the downed mangroves that are starting to grow green sprouts again.
“I feel like there’s such a need right now for positivity and trying to find something good in all of the crazy stuff that’s going on,” Roch said.
