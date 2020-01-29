The Artist Series continues with concerts in Sarasota at Michaels on East and at Plantation Golf & Country Club in Venice.
Sopranos Monica Pasquini and Rebecca Shorstein will perform with Joseph Holt on piano at 11 a.m. on Thursday at Michael’s on East, 1212 S. East Ave., in Sarasota. Lunch will follow at 12:15 p.m.
The ballroom of Plantation Golf & Country Club will be hopping at 11 a.m. Tuesday with the melodies of master Mariachi musicians and singing by young spinto tenor Guillermo López Gutiérrez. The series will bring a Latin theme to Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., in Venice. The performance will be followed by lunch at 12:15 p.m.
The sopranos
Pasquini, a Sarasota native, is a past recipient of an Artist Series Concerts scholarship award and a musical success story. Joining Pasquini on this homecoming will be Shorstein, a fellow coloratura soprano — and Florida native.
Each of these young singers has achieved worldwide individual renown. As a duet they are known for their dynamic and innovative performances, presenting unique shows with symphony orchestras and at cabaret venues and private events across the United States and abroad.
They perform a musical smorgasbord of classical, pops and contemporary favorites that includes works by Mozart, Offenbach, Puccini, Berlin, Lloyd Webber and more.
Tunes of the Mariachi
At Plantation, tunes of the Mariachi and Latin America will be performed by Lopez Gutiérrez, with Joseph Holt on piano and accompaniment by Mariachi Tampa.
A native of Sonora, Mexico, Lopez Gutiérrez has been hailed as one of the most promising young voices in Mexico and the United States. He has performed leading roles with festivals and with symphonies across the country and has been a featured performer with Opera Tampa and with Choral Artists of Sarasota.
One of Florida’s most sought after mariachi bands, Mariachi Tampa is probably best known as the band that’s been drawing SRO crowds to area Mi Pueblo restaurants for more than 15 years.
Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota was formed in 1996 as Artist Series of Sarasota. The non-profit organization presents world-class musical experiences in a diverse range of genres, including classical, cabaret, pop, Broadway, orchestral and opera. A central focus of Artist Series Concerts’ mission is to support the professional careers of exemplary emerging artists by presenting them to the audiences of Florida’s Gulf Coast.
Artist Series Concerts has awarded more than $300,000 to more than 80 gifted young musicians from around the country and in Sarasota and Manatee counties. Past winners have gone on to study at leading music conservatories and pursue successful music careers.
For more information, visit artistseriesconcerts.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.