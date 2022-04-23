ENGLEWOOD — Philip DiMaria was surprised at the number of people who showed Saturday morning at the Waverly restaurant and wanted to discuss the development of 38 acres of vacant land along Artists Avenue.
DiMaria, a Kimley Horn engineer, led the discussion, explaining what is being proposed for the development between Artists Avenue, North Elm Street and North Indiana Avenue (State Road 776).
Waverly's dining room, which can seat 100 people, saw a standing crowd wanting to learn the details of a proposed development called "200 Artists." At the Sarasota County required neighborhood meeting for proposed developments, the residents were encouraged to comment and voice their concerns.
The public comments were collected and will be part of the formal rezoning request going before the Sarasota County Commission for approvals.
Resident Gary Oglander said he liked that Sarasota County development process allows residents voices to be heard.
DiMaria described the proposed development site plan as one that has been downsized and asks for less than the county would allow.
Even though existing zoning allows 223,590 square feet of commercial space and 36,300 square feet of office space, DiMaria said, the revised plan does not include any commercial development nor does it ask for an assisted living facility that was originally proposed.
Instead, DiMaria explained how the developer wants 404 residential units and wants to construct four-story rental apartment units toward the center of the property. The rental units would be luxury apartments that will attract young professionals and newcomers to the area, he suggested.
Along the perimeter would be two-story residential units — one floor units over parking. The property will see a 30-foot wide, vegetative buffer with trees along Artists Avenue and Elm Street. The plans show a "larger than required" lake designed to hold stormwater.
Access to the property will be limited to North Indiana Avenue. Traffic studies and reviews will determine what road improvements, if any, will be needed.
How the property was landscaped and its wildlife was a major concern, including for Monica Fuller, who hopes the property won't be clear-cut of all its trees.
"I am going to ask for tree islands," Fuller said.
Bret Clark worries the proposed development disregards the character of Artists Avenue.
"Famed artist Lois Bartlett Tracy built Artist Acres with due respect for nature and the arts," Bret Clark said.
Besides being a noted early American female abstract artist, Tracy's father, James Elwood Bartlett, was a turn-of-the-20th-Century developer owning more than 40,000 acres from Venice south to Englewood.
"This development is an affront to her memory," Clark suggested. "The least they can do is change the name of it."
The site plan may be modified, taking in account public comments, when it is formally filed with Sarasota County. However, no changes are permitted once it goes before county commissioners and earns an approval.
The project could take a year or more before shovels turn dirt.
It's not too late to comment. The public can email comments to info@200artists.com. Visit the developer's website at 200artists.com.
