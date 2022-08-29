VENICE — A decade ago, Natalee McKinney never imaged she’d be hunting Burmese pythons with her bare hands.
She was selling orchids and art at her shop in Venice when she learned about the FWC python challenge in 2013.
After a few conversations with python hunters in the Florida Everglades, she decided to go on a hunt of her own.
She returned with an 8-foot python, which she captured and humanely euthanized. The skin of which, after preserving and sanitizing, she turned into bags, belts, wallets and bracelets to sell in her store.
“I clean them up and skin them on my property ... it’s quite the process,” McKinney said.
McKinney lives in Myakka City and commutes to her shop in Venice daily.
In 2013, she began working with South Florida Water Management District, where she was an assistant to hunters. In 2016, she participated in her first python hunt. She continues to hunt when she can, but her main focus in on her business.
The pythons she purchases for her products are from state certified hunters.
“The snakes are registered with the state where they are identified, weighed, and put into a database and turned back to the hunters,” McKinney said.
The largest snake she has ever skinned and cleaned (with the help of two other people) was about 17 feet long.
She works with manufacturers in Florida, Massachusetts and Texas.
“We keep it all sourced in the U.S.,” McKinney said. “Most of our hand crafters are local, but the best boots are made in Texas, as far as I know. If there’s a boot maker in Florida, I’d like to work with them.”
She also has four local jewelry artists who sell their items in the shop.
One of those artists is Michele Moore, owner of Bone Boutique in North Port.
Partnering to preserve
Burmese pythons are invasive to Florida, and represent a threat to native wildlife.
“They are throwing off our ecosystem — these are very strong, muscular snakes, and they are breeding at an incredible rate,” McKinney said. “They eat almost anything that moves. There’re nothing that really feeds off of them, they don’t have a main predator.”
McKinney and Moore found a way to recycle what is left of certain Florida species after they are killed or die. They work with local hunters to acquire the remains of reptiles. After McKinney removes the skin, she sends the bones to Moore.
“We use what nature provides,” said Moore. “We clean them with peroxide and the power of the sun.”
Both women break down the parts they need from an animal, then clean, dry and preserve them and let nature take care of the remaining parts. It takes about 6 months to one year for the bones and skins to dry and become strong enough to make into jewelry and other items.
Florida Fish & Wildlife encourages people to remove and kill pythons from public and private lands whenever possible. No permit or hunting license is required, according to its website.
In June, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced registration for the 2022 Florida Python Challenge, a 10-day event that was held Aug. 5 to 14. Members of the public were able to take the required online training and register to compete to win thousands of dollars in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.
Moore uses the bones from the snakes and other various species such as alligator, raccoons, reptiles and fish to create unique earrings, necklaces, rings and other items. She sells them at the North Port Art Center and the Wellen Park Welcome Center.
“Every piece of the animal is recycled,” Moore said. “We believe that by up-cycling natural material from Florida swamps and beaches, we can educate others while turning the pieces into one-of-a-kind treasures.”
The two artists met last year through a mutual friend who suggested they might make a good partnership.
Both women’s work will be on display in the Wellen Park Welcome Center (12275 Mercado Drive) starting in October through the end of the year.
Florida Python Leather is at 339 W. Venice Ave. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 941-485-1122.
To find out more about Bone Boutique, visit www.boneboutique.biz or call 941-468-4805.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.