AVON PARK — Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is pleased to present the Photographic Art of Lynn Scarborough in the HCA Museum Gallery at the Peter Powell Roberts Museum of Art, 310 W. Main Street in Avon Park.
Artists reception on Saturday, Dec. 7 from noon to 2 p.m. Refreshments will be available and there will be a Peter Powell Roberts print raffle. Reception is open to the public and admission is free.
The show will be up through the month of December. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesday — Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Scarborough is a multiple award winning, self taught photographer who recently achieved the First Place and Grand Prize in Florida Farm Bureau Federation’s photo contest. She lives on a cattle ranch in Lake Placid.
Lynn uses a camera to express her passion for nature and animals. She enjoys working with texture and lighting to create dramatic photographs of ordinary subjects.
For more information contact Norma Evans, phone 863-385-3533 or email nrpe1901@gmail.com.
The Heartland Cultural Alliance (HCA) is a 501 c3 not-for-profit organization dedicated enhancing the quality of life in Highlands County by promoting its art and heritage.
