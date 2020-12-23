SARASOTA — Arts Advocates continues its Speaking of the Arts series with Francisco Serrano, a member of England’s Royal Ballet.
Serrano will share his star-studded journey from Sarasota to London via New York and Havana, as well as video clips of him performing and rehearsing. “Speaking of the Arts … Meet Francisco Serrano, Artist with England’s Royal Ballet” at 1 p.m. Jan. 12 and is free via Zoom.
Registration, which is limited, is required. To register, visit artsadvocates.org.
Arts Advocates is offering this Speaking of the Arts program with the award-winning Sarasota Cuban Ballet School, led by Serrano’s parents, Cuban-born Ariel Serrano, artistic director, and Wilmian Hernandez, managing director.
While still a student at SCBS in Sarasota, Serrano entered the Youth America Grand Prix in 2014. As a top finisher, he was offered a scholarship to train at The Royal Ballet’s Young Dancers program in London. He then trained at the Royal Ballet Upper School before entering the main company as an Artist at the start of the 2017-18 season. His repertory includes roles in Infra, Medusa, Flight Pattern, and many others. He is dancing a featured role in this season’s Nutcracker. Among Serrano’s awards are the gold medal in the pas deux in the Youth America Grand Prix, the gold medal at the International Student Ballet Competition in Havana, Cuba, and second prize in the Lynn Seymour Award for Expressive Dance, a competition for dancers within the Royal Ballet’s company.
The program will be moderated by Arts Advocates board member and ballet aficionado Jeannette Paladino.
The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc. Arts Advocates, founded in 1969 as The Fine Arts Society of Sarasota, Inc., is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization. Its mission is to inspire creativity, advance education and connect the community to the arts. Arts Advocates awards scholarships to local students pursuing careers in the arts; supports local arts and educational organizations and sponsors art-related events; and promotes the creative works of Florida artists by purchasing, collecting, exhibiting and presenting these works to residents and visitors.
To learn more, visit artsadvocates.org.
